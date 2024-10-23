Brantley Gilbert Details Wife’s Bus Birth: ‘I Was the First Person to Touch Him’

Brantley Gilbert did double duty during a concert earlier this month, pausing mid-show to help his wife give birth to their third child on his tour bus.

Clearly, it has been a heck of a couple weeks for the Gilberts.

Radio show Big D & Bubba were the first to sit down with the "Over When We're Sober" singer, and they asked him for the gritty details of the labor and delivery experience.

Gilbert was happy to share.

"When I got on the bus, I washed my hands immediately, I knelt beside her," he recalls. "When I did, her water broke."

"I looked at the midwife, she looked at me, you know, I was just kinda staring at her for a minute, and she goes, 'Oh, we're having a baby!'" he continues.

"I was like, 'Oh shi--!' She said, 'Ay, do you still wanna catch him?' I was like, 'Yeah,' and she was like, 'Well, you better get ready, here he comes!'"

"It was really cool, I was the first person to ever touch him," the proud father says.

Gushing about his wife, Gilbert adds: "She's an absolute warrior."

After the 35-minute ordeal was over and his son was earthside, Gilbert got back onstage and finished his set. Fans understood.

He tells Big D & Bubba that they still had time to finish the show: "My tour manager came up and he said, 'Hey man, if we go in the next 15 minutes, we can finish."

Brantley and Amber have three kids now: Braylen, Barrett and baby Abram.

