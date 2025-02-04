Brantley Gilbert Speechless After Receiving This Shocking ‘Revenge’ Gift

Brantley Gilbert was at a loss for words recently after his friend and manager, Aaron Keiser, surprised him with not one, but two new additions to his homestead.

The singer had no clue anything was afoot until he saw a large trailer reading "Harrell Whitetail Ranch" pulling into his driveway after dark one evening.

"Oh my God, what is it — is it an animal?" Gilbert wonders in the beginning of a video clip posted to social media. "What in the world are y'all up to?"

He soon found out.

"Kind of brought you a little present," the driver responded, and opened the door to reveal a zebra — much to Gilbert's shock.

"What are we gonna do? What's up, dude?" the singer says as the surprise wears off enough for him to regain his composure. "What do we do with you? Do we have a plan for this?"

But Gilbert was stunned all over again when he realized that the zebra was there to stay — and even more so when the delivery driver said, "They're both for you...I was given strict orders, 'Do not leave this place with either one of them.'"

That's the moment when it hit Gilbert that the zebra wasn't the only animal he was being gifted.

That's right: He was given a donkey as well as a zebra. Once he realized that two new animals were now on his property, he called Aaron Keiser, who seems to be the mastermind behind the prank gift.

"Hey Aaron, what the hell am I gonna do with a donkey and a zebra?" he asks as Keiser cracks up on the other end of the phone. "I don't know, buddy, I gotta go, Have fun," Keiser responds.

According to another post shared by the ranch, it seems like the donkey and zebra were given in retaliation for a prank Gilbert pulled. Details are light on that incident, but it seems to have involved peacocks — and in the clip, Gilbert hints that the latest animal exchange is nothing more than "shots fired" in a continuing prank war.

Read More: Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Finally Solved Their Donkey Problem

Gilbert's not the only country star dealing with donkey-related problems. Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo recently adopted a donkey of their own, but encountered difficulties when the donkey struggled to adapt to life on their farm. That story has a happy ending, as the donkey felt much better after the family got a second donkey to keep him company.

Now, it seems like Gilbert and Jelly's family will have a new thing in common to talk about as they navigate the ups and downs of life with a wild menagerie.

Bunnie already seems to have gotten ideas about her next animal purchase from Gilbert's surprise gift.

"Wait. I want a zebra!" she said in a comment on his post.