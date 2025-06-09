No, That Wasn’t Brantley Gilbert’s Zebra on the Loose

If you see a zebra on the loose, don't call Brantley Gilbert. While the country singer does own a zebra, his was not the one that was running rampant through the streets of Tennessee.

"What's up everybody, it's Brantley Gilbert, here," he says in a video shared to social media. "Folks in Nashville, thank y'all so much for all of the concern and all the thoughts and prayers, but no need to be concerned anymore the zebra is home safe and sound."

"You guys are awesome, no need to worry," he adds.

The "Rolex on a Redneck" singer shared a video of both the escaped zebra being transported back home and his own zebra roaming his backyard.

Was There a Zebra Loose in Tennessee?

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has captured a rogue zebra after a week of search efforts. The zebra was loose in Christiana, Tenn. and became a. viral sensation after residents spotted him roaming neighborhoods and trotting beside interstates.

Social media users were quick to turn the animal into an AI-generated meme, while others took it to a whole new level creating songs about him. One baker made a cake inspired by Ed.

Does Brantley Gilbert Own a Zebra?

Country music fans, on the other hand, instantly thought of Gilbert's striped friend.

Earlier this year, the "Over When We're Sober" hitmaker was given a zebra as a revenge gift by his friend and manager, Aaron Keiser. It was one of two animals dropped off at Gilbert's home — the other was a donkey.

Keiser was retaliating for a previous prank pulled by the country singer. Details about that incident are light, but it involved some peacocks.

And for those wondering, yes, you can own a zebra in the state of Tennessee. You don't have to have a permit to do so, either.