Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul is mourning the death of her "devoted butler" and "trusted friend," Michael Kelcourse.

Known for his sweet demeanor, unfailing patience and famous martinis, Kelcourse became a fan-favorite on the Bravo reality show. He died on Tuesday (Oct. 22), just weeks after suffering a stroke.

He was 71.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Michael, who left us yesterday morning in Sarasota," Altschul writes on social media. "More than just a devoted butler, he was a trusted friend, confidant, and member of our family for over 20 years."

"Michael’s time on Southern Charm endeared him to many, as his humor and kindness quickly made him a fan-favorite," she continues.

"Over the past two weeks, he was deeply touched by the incredible number of cards and well-wishes from fans. I’ve been told there were hundreds, and they brought him immense joy during his final days."

Bravo Fans Mourn the Death of Southern Charm's Michael Kelcourse

The comments section of Altschul's post is brimming with messages of sadness and condolences.

"We were all so lucky to have gotten to know him," a fan writes.

"A gentleman and an icon," another shares. "RIP Michael."

"My heart is broken!" someone else adds, "And I am so sorry for your loss, Patricia."

Who Is Michael Kelcourse?

The world got to know Michael Kelcourse during his time on the Bravo reality series Southern Charm. The show follows the entangled lives of a group of friends living in Charleston, S.C. It has been on the air since 2014.

Altschul is one of the show's stars, and with her fame came Kelcourse's recognition, as well. Fans gravitated to his genuine sincerity and joy.

He was a welcomed sight on the show from the beginning until he was forced to retire from his position as Altschul's butler after suffering an acute spinal stroke in 2021. The episode left him paralyzed from the chest down.

Kelcourse retired to Sarasota, Fla., where he lived until his death. Altschul shared news of his second stroke, which proved to be fatal, earlier this month.