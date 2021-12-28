Breland Reveals His Dad Doesn’t Know the Words to His Songs

Country breakout star Breland stamped his mark in the music scene when the singer’s song “My Truck” landed as a platinum-selling smash in 2020, but that doesn't mean everyone is singing along. In fact, the singer admits his own father doesn't know the lyrics to his songs.

Breland’s vocal talent was nurtured at a young age, growing up in a family of gospel singers. The singer often posts videos to social media of his family crew harmonizing to their gospel favorites.

However, the gospel music his family is used to isn’t quite like Breland’s flavor of country meets trap and R&B.

During an interview with Taste of Country ahead of the 2021 CMA Awards, the singer shared that his family is very supportive, but they don’t go around the house singing his songs. In fact, he realized his dad doesn’t even know the words to his songs.

“It was funny, because I played a show in Philly, it was kind of like my hometown show. My parents and my whole fam came out,” the singer shared.

“We were backstage singing, and I realized my dad doesn’t know any of the words to any of these songs.”

Breland gets that his type of music isn’t what his parents are used to singing, and it doesn’t bother him.

“I wasn’t even offended by it,” he said with a laugh. “I was like, 'I don’t need you to know that, I know I’ve got your support regardless.' But yeah, they sing their own stuff. It would be weird for them to sing 'My Truck,' honestly.”

Since “My Truck”, Breland has scored collaborations with country artists including Mickey Guyton, Dierks Bentley and most recently, Keith Urban, with whom he recorded “Throw It Back."

The new year will find the singer on Russell Dickerson’s All Yours, All Night Tour.