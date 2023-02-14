Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

This year marks the 75th season of NASCAR racing in America. NASCAR has deep roots in country music, as well, and many country artists have gotten to do everything from driving the pace car to singing the National Anthem at races all over America.

One of the biggest races to signify the start of the new season each year is the Daytona 500. Often dubbed as the race of the season, or the unofficial race season kickoff, this event is one of the biggest races in America. Doing the honors of singing the Nation Anthem in 2023 is country's own Breland.

NASCAR picked him because, "His creative style and unique singing voice adds an extra element of excitement to a momentous weekend of racing and entertainment."

Breland is certainly no stranger to performing the National Anthem — he has done so several times in the past, at large sporting events in the NFL, NHL and MLS. The "My Truck" hitmaker also recently made a whole hype song for the Eagles prior to their matchup in this year's Super Bowl, called "For the Birds."

If you are a gambler, surely there will be prop bets for Breland's National Anthem — there were some for the Chris Stapleton performance of the anthem at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Other country artists that have done the National Anthem for NASCAR in the past include Trace Adkins, Carrie Underwood and Martina McBride. The Daytona 500 airs Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2:30PM ET on FOX.

7 Epic Country Music Videos Featuring NASCAR Drivers