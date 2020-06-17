Brett Young's "Lady" music video — a song written for his baby daughter — is also her screen debut.

Young's nearly 8-month-old daughter, Presley, and wife, Taylor, give viewers plenty of happy family moments to behold. The video shows the proud parents playing with their little girl and lounging by the pool. In other portions, Young belts out the song in a manner that underscores his dedication to his girls.

All About Brett Young's "Lady" for Presley:

Among Young fans, it's common knowledge that "Lady" was written before the birth of the singer's first child. Presley was born in Nashville on Oct. 21, 2019. At that time, Young took to social media to share a pair of black-and-white photos of himself holding his new baby girl in the hospital.

"We have wanted this for so long and never could we have dreamed of something so beautiful and life-changing," Brett and Taylor told People last year, shortly after their daughter's birth. "She is perfect and we are forever better because she was given to us."

The video was helmed by frequent Young collaborator Seth Kupersmith ("Catch," "Mercy"), who directed the scenes while social distancing using only one camera and a drone as a safety precaution in light of the coronavirus. The result premiered on Wednesday afternoon (June 17) alongside a live-streamed chat from Young.