Brett Young has been forced to cancel a show overseas due to the coronavirus outbreak. The country singer's show scheduled for Oslo, Norway, on Wednesday night (March 11) was called off at the last minute by the government in an effort to limit mass exposure to the virus.

Young turned to social media on Wednesday afternoon to deliver the news, writing, "Hey guys, due to a last minute government decision, tonight's show in Oslo is unable to happen. Refunds are available at the point of purchase."

"We are so sorry that we didn’t get to perform for you tonight, but we hope to be back very soon," Young adds.

The "Catch" hitmaker accompanied his announcement with a video in which he apologized again for the last-minute cancellation.

"The room is too big. That's your fault," he jokes, adding, "in a good way. You sold all the tickets, and we were excited to play for you, but it's too big a room. We're trying to keep everybody healthy and safe, and it wasn't our decision. It breaks our heart."

Young goes on to thank his fans in Oslo for their support of his current single, "I Do," a duet with Astrid S. He promises fans he'll be returning "sooner than later," and he'll have a "special surprise" when he does.

Young was scheduled to perform at the Parkteatret Scene in Oslo on Wednesday night as part of a quick run of overseas dates from March 11-15. It's not yet clear if other dates will be affected. He has been out on the road on his 2020 Chapters Tour since Jan. 30.

Young is just the latest country artist to cancel a show in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which is hitting all over the world. The Houston Rodeo, SXSW, Stagecoach and Tin Pan South are among the events that have been canceled or postponed, and the Zac Brown Band have postponed their spring tour. Old Dominion and Home Free are also among the artists who have pulled out of shows over the virus, which the World Health Organization has declared a pandemic as of Wednesday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Total cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the United States have reached 1,000, with 32 deaths. There are 120,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths reported worldwide. CBS news reports that there were only 126 cases of coronavirus in the United States just one week ago.