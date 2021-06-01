Brett Young is hitting the road in September. The country singer has announced The Weekends Tour, set to begin with two nights in Fort Worth, Texas.

Young's The Weekends Tour will kick off on Sept. 11-12 and run through early December, with shows largely scheduled for Thursday-Sunday nights. Maddie & Tae and Filmore will be joining Young on the road, though Ryan Hurd and Matt Ferranti will appear at select shows.

“Announcing a headlining tour and preparing to release new music both in the same week truly feels like a dream and something I won’t ever take for granted,” Young says in a press release. "It’s emotional thinking about reuniting not only with my band and crew after so much time apart, but with the FANS! I can’t wait to make up for lost time and finally get to perform these new ones we’ve been working on."

Tickets for Young's The Weekends Tour go on sale on Friday (June 4) at 10AM local time, but a fan club pre-sale will begin at noon ET on Tuesday (June 1). Visit BrettYoungMusic.com for more information, and find a complete list of tour dates below.

Also on Friday, Young will release his latest project, Weekends Look a Little Different These Days. The eight-track release features his recent single "Lady" and his current single "Not Yet," among other songs; its title is a nod to the family life the singer has built with his wife Taylor, their young daughter Presley and another baby girl, due in 2021.

Brett Young, The Weekends Tour Dates:

Sept. 11-12 -- Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas **

Sept. 16 -- Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion

Sept. 17 -- Lewiston, N.Y. @ Artpark Amphitheater

Sept. 18 -- Portland, Maine @ Thompson's Point

Sept. 23 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater ***

Sept. 24 -- Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Sept. 25 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct. 1 -- Saratoga, Calif. @ The Mountain Winery

Oct. 2 -- San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Avila Beach Resort

Oct. 3 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct. 5 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 7 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union **

Oct. 8 -- Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort **

Oct. 9 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ Red Rock Casino Resort Spa **

Oct. 10 -- Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater (formerly Rabobank Theater) **

Oct. 13-14 -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium **

Oct. 16 -- Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre **

Oct. 18 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Grey Eagle Event Centre **

Oct. 28 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 29 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Oct. 30 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeltaPlex ***

Nov. 4 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Nov. 5 -- Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Nov. 6 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theater

Nov. 11 -- Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

Nov. 12 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 13 -- Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall in Ocean Casino Resort

Nov. 18 -- Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium **

Nov. 19 -- St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov. 20 -- Boca Raton, Fla. @ Mizner Park Amphitheatre

Dec. 3 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion **

** Matt Ferranti support

*** Ryan Hurd and Filmore support

