When you're country music superstars, you're constantly being pulled in a million different directions, which didn't fare well for Brooks & Dunn recently.

While enjoying some downtime backstage before performing at a country music festival, the pair were taking in the Kentucky Derby. But just when the race was about to start, the duo was asked to stop what they were doing and come take a group photo with the other performers.

This didn't sit well with them — especially Kix Brooks.

"What we're doing is f--cked up," he says while walking to the photo opp in a video posted to social media. "The Derby is about to run in, like, one minute."

"What is happening is if we miss the freaking Kentucky Derby, which I have — you know how much prelim there is," he continues to rant. "I've been watching this build up for three hours now!"

"We've got like one minute before the race runs, but we gotta go take a picture. We couldn't wait one minute to go take this picture," Brooks furthers.

As he gets closer to the place where the oh-so-important photo will be taken, he sees just how many cats the photographer is trying to wrangle for the shot. There are about a dozen other artists who will also be in the picture.

He knows it won't end well.

"Hey look, you see this cluster? You think there's any way in hell this is gonna take one minute?" Brooks bellyaches.

Finally Ronnie Dunn shows up, and he too is looking less than enthused about the whole situation. "Hey," he says to the camera before letting a series of expletives escape his mouth.

So, did they make it back in time for the race like their tour manager promised?

Nope.

According to the video, the entire process took 11 minutes, meaning Brooks & Dunn missed the entire Derby.

"Hell no we didn't make it," Brooks moans when asked if they caught the race before throwing in a sarcastic, "I'm shocked."