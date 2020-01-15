Brooks & Dunn were unstoppable in the 1990s and 2000s. Together, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn dominated the charts and country music's awards shows with their pitch-perfect harmonies and catchy country tracks.

Both Brooks and Dunn were working as solo artists and songwriters when music executive Tim DuBois suggested they link up. As Brooks & Dunn, they signed to Arista Nashville in 1991, and released their debut album. It was a smash — Brand New Man is one of the decade's best discs — and their careers took off from there.

Brooks & Dunn were still riding high in 2009 when they announced that they were calling it quits. Both members insisted there was no animosity between the two of them; it was just time to end it. As a duo, they hung up their hats after one final tour, which ended in 2010, and worked as solo artists for a few years.

They reunited in 2015 for a Las Vegas residency with their good friend Reba McEntire — and 2019 brough even more exciting news for Brooks & Dunn fans. The two announced a new album called Reboot, featuring some of their biggest hits re-recorded in new versions alongside some of country music's biggest contemporary stars.

On Jan. 14, 2020, Brooks & Dunn finally gave fans the news they had really hoped for when they announced they would tour together for the first time in ten years. The Reboot 2020 Tour begins in May.

Flip through the photo gallery below to learn about some of Brooks & Dunn's career highlights.