Brooks & Dunn’s Ronnie Dunn Injured in Skiing Accident

Brooks & Dunn singer Ronnie Dunn is taking eight weeks off the road as he recovers from a skiing injury.

Dunn shared the news on social media.

He posted a photo of his legs, including extensive bandaging around his left knee and thigh. Though his knee might be injured, his sense of humor is intact: He jokingly brought up his 2011 song "I Don't Dance" in the caption of his post.

"Changing those lyrics from 'I don't dance with anybody but you' to 'I probably shouldn't ski anymore at 72,'" Brooks wrote. "8 week vacation!!"

Dunn didn't share any more details about the specifics of his accident, or what medical procedures he's undergone to address his injuries. However, his daughter, Haley Dunn, did provide some more info on her social media.

Haley shared video to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Dec. 3) of her country star father using a walker, and proudly removing his hands from the bars as he shrugs his shoulders, then crosses his arms.

"12 hours post knee replacement," she writes over the video, implying that Dunn is already able to put weight on his legs as he recovers from major surgery that took place earlier this week.

Instagram Instagram loading...

Dunn's knee injury comes just a couple of weeks after the 2024 CMA Awards, where he and his duo partner Kix Brooks won their 15th trophy for Vocal Duo of the Year. At that awards show, Brooks & Dunn also teamed with Jelly Roll for a performance of "Believe."

It's unclear exactly how Brooks' injury might impact Brooks & Dunn's touring schedule next year. The duo put out their latest Reboot album, featuring another batch of revamped hits with contemporary country artists, in the middle of last month.

So far, they haven't announced tour plans in support of the album.