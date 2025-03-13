Brooks & Dunn's concert at Texas Tech University has been been postponed after an explosion on campus caused mass evacuations and power outages.

The university made the announcement via social media, adding that B&D will return on March 20 instead. All previously-purchased tickets will still be valid.

Brooks & Dunn were set to play United Supermarket Arena in Lubbock, Texas on Thursday (March 13).

The show was actually the kickoff concert for the 2025 Neon Moon Tour, which runs into April.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn are still scheduled to play in Austin, Texas and Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday and Saturday.

What Happened at Texas Tech University?

The Associated Press shares that the explosion happened inside a maintenance hole at the Engineering Key section of Texas Tech University on Wednesday (March 12). The area was evacuated and all classes were canceled for the rest of the week.

University police added that power was being shut off across the campus and firefighters were brought in to look for a gas leak. Multiple manhole covers had fire or smoke coming from them.

No injuries have been reported, and it’s not clear what caused the explosion. Photos at KCBD-TV in Lubbock show significant smoke, and a video shared on the station’s Facebook page shows green flames.

Monday begins Spring Break for the university. Texas Tech says that anyone unable to attend Brooks & Dunn's March 20 concert can get a refund at the point of purchase.

The country duo announced their 12-date Neon Moon Tour last September. David Lee Murphy is set to open the shows.

Students are being allowed back into on-campus housing to collect their belongings before leaving for the extended break.