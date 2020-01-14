On a Nashville Monday night (Jan. 13) where A-listers Kane Brown, Brett Young and even surprise guest Sam Hunt performed, it was Brooks & Dunn who stole the spotlight at Bobby Bones' fifth annual Million Dollar Show.

The three-hour concert, which is an annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Hospital, took place at the Ryman Auditorium in front of a sold-out crowd — and by crowd reaction alone, it appeared Brooks & Dunn may have moved a lot of the tickets for the Bones-hosted show.

Receiving easily the biggest ovation of the night, the duo sang their classics “My Maria,” "Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” and “Neon Moon” and walked out with a country swagger that shows they’ve still got it — which is good for country music fans, because less than 12 hours after the concert, the iconic country duo surprisingly announced their first road tour in 10 years.

Dunn said onstage that he was battling pneumonia, but the 66-year-old still belted out low and high notes with precision, and any mishaps would've been forgiven by this crowd anyway. Kix Brooks, however, didn't seem to be battling any ailments, as he was his usual energetic self and even pulled a fan onstage to dance with him during "Boot Scootin' Boogie."

The duo were the only guests of the night to perform three songs — something Bones said he jokingly bargained for — because the duo told him they wanted to “go on early.”

Bummed you missed the show? Check the Brooks & Dunn tour schedule, which kicks off May 5 in St. Louis, Mo., to see if these country legends are coming to your city in 2020.