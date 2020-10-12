Getting bored of social distancing at home alone? Brothers Osborne have a creative and definitely quirky solution to partying safely amid a pandemic in the "All Night" music video.

The clip opens on a single guy who lives at home, who is running out of ways to entertain himself as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on. He tries watching TV, snacking and putting together a jigsaw puzzle, but nothing eases his boredom ... until he finds a mystery package from "Bros Shipping" outside his door.

Inside the package, the man discovers that Brothers Osborne bandmates John and TJ Osborne have sent him a pair of surprise puppets, or in other words, social distancing-approved party guests. He hooks up the mannequins in front of and behind him, and as he dances, they dance alongside him, creating the effect of a perfectly choreographed three-person party.

The illusion is even stronger once he turns out the lights, discovering that the puppets — and his clothes — are painted with glow-in-the-dark skeletons. The "All Night" video intersperses footage of Brothers Osborne performing the song, also covered in dazzling, technicolor glow-in-the-dark paint.

Shortly before its release, guitarist John Osborne shared a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the "All Night" video. The selfie shows him wearing a paint-splattered hat, with glow-in-the-dark blue dots on his face and his beard dyed a blinding shade of pink. With the lights out, his look comes together to dazzling effect.

With puppets created by Juan Nunez of the Austin Texas-based SoCo Puppets, the video was directed by frequent Brothers Osborne collaborators Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver, and the bandmates say that their team perfectly nailed the quirky vibes they were going for during the shoot.

"'All Night' was a blast to make," John explains. "We wanted to do a performance video as that's not something we've really done but we wanted to do it in our own style. Wes and Ryan always push the boat out in the most unpredictable ways, and this video is no exception."

It's no wonder that the bandmates would want to do something a little off the beaten path for their new video. Brothers Osborne are unapologetically eccentric and true to themselves throughout every element of their newest album, Skeletons, which dropped on Friday (Oct. 9). "All Night" is their current single off that project; the song cracked the Billboard Country Airplay chart's Top 30 in the most recent chart, dated October 2.