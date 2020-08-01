Brothers Osborne abide by the notion of "can't we all just get along?" in their new song, "Hatin' Somebody."

The CMA Award-winning duo of John and TJ Osborne blend their rugged, blues-meets-country sound with a timely message about how people on opposite sides of the fence can still meet in the middle, acknowledging that choosing hate over love only leads to failure.

"Hatin' somebody ain't never got nobody nowhere / It's a bad seed to sow / It's a dead-end road / When you go there / Makin' any headway that way / Ain't got no prayer," the duo chants in the chorus.

The brothers also tie-in a family connection in the lyrics with a reference to their grandfather, whom they call a "stubborn hillbilly" thrust into city life who may not have lived long enough to hear the song, but long enough to know how to share kindness with others.

“We threw our grandfather into that song imagining ‘a stubborn hillbilly in the middle of the city, learning how not to throw stones.' As the song says, ‘we’re in the same damn boat and hating somebody ain’t ever got nobody nowhere,’” TJ Osborne says in a press release.

"Hatin' Somebody" is featured on the duo's upcoming album, Skeletons, which is set for release on Oct. 9. It follows their 2018 sophomore album Port Saint Joe and 2016 debut Pawn Shop, which featured the 2017 CMA Music Video of the Year hit, "It Ain't My Fault."

Brothers Osbornse have previously shared other tracks off the new project, including lead single "All Night" and "Make It a Good One."

Brothers Osborne Don't Believe in Staying Quiet