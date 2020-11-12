Brothers Osborne looked perfectly at home performing their song "All Night" at the 2020 CMA Awards. The duo jumped in as a last-minute replacement for Rascal Flatts after the band dropped out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

There's no word on just how much time Brothers Osborne had to whip up the performance, but they didn't miss a beat in delivering "All Night," a song off their newly released album Skeletons. The raucous tune served as the first single from their third album, shipping off to country radio in May 2020.

The performance opportunity was a nice consolation for Brothers Osborne, who lost their only nomination (Vocal Duo of the Year) of the evening to Dan + Shay. They probably don't have too many hard feelings, though. Brothers Osborne have collected several Vocal Duo of the Year trophies from the CMA since they emerged on the scene in 2015.

The 2020 Country Music Association Awards have been hit hard by COVID-19 contingencies. This year's award show is already in a modified setting, with no public audience allowed (only nominees and their close family as guests).

In addition to Rascal Flatts, Lady A did not go to the ceremony due to COVID-19 diagnosis in their family circle, causing Hillary Scott to drop out of a collaboration performance with Thomas Rhett and others. Lee Brice received a positive diagnosis, as well as Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, causing both to sit on the sidelines. Fiddle player and nominee Jenee Fleenor also received a positive diagnosis, keeping her at home.https://youtu.be/jUy6yjUodTU