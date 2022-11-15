Season 22 of NBC’s The Voice returned on Monday night (Nov. 14) after a week off due to the 2022 midterms. Country music was well-represented for what marked the beginning of the Live Playoffs round.

Viewers who tuned into the two-hour episode were treated to Shania Twain and Patty Griffin covers. Near the end of the show, they also heard a tune from Travis Tritt’s catalog. Bryce Leatherwood, who belongs on Team Blake, delivered a memorable take on Tritt’s “I’m Gonna Be Somebody.”

The 22-year-old South Georgian sported a tan-colored cowboy hat while standing center stage. Armed with his acoustic guitar, he let his vocals do all the work as he launched into the tune, which features confident lyrics about proving yourself no matter what other people say.

“I'm gonna be somebody (oh, yeah) / One of these days I'm gonna break these chains / I'm gonna be somebody, someday / You can bet your hard-earned dollar I will,” Leatherwood sang in the chorus of the song.

Afterward, John Legend and Blake Shelton shared their reactions to Leatherwood’s take on the tune, with Legend calling the song choice “perfect.”

“What a perfect song. You’re on this competition show telling America you want them to vote for you and saying, ‘I’m gonna be somebody someday.’ You made me believe you, Bryce,” Legend said. “You sang that beautifully, convincingly and passionately. Very well, Bryce!”

“I’m so excited right now because on this show a lot of times, there are people who wanna be country singers. Then, sometimes, there are country people who want to be country singers, which is exactly what you are, dude. It just comes from the heart. Everything about you is authentic. You sounded incredible. You’re getting through this tomorrow. There’s no question in my mind,” Shelton said.

Team Blake’s final four contestants were last to show their talents in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles, with Leatherwood going first. Other members of Team Blake include Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace and Bodie.

“Bryce is my right down the middle, authentic country superstar,” Shelton shared in a clip ahead of Leatherwood’s performance. “Bryce auditioned with one of my songs. Each week, he has taken another step to prove how country he is and how great he is.”

Fans will find out if Leatherwood proved himself enough to make it into the Top 13 when The Voice Season 22 returns on Tuesday (Nov. 15) on NBC.