Candace Cameron Bure is officially a grandmother, and her first grandchild has already been through quite a journey.

Bure's son, Lev, and his wife, Elliott, welcomed their first baby, a son named Bond Leo, on Aug. 4. The couple shared the news Sunday (Sept. 27), saying their “miracle boy” arrived 10 weeks early.

After more than five weeks in the NICU, Bond is finally home with his parents—and his new grandmother couldn't be happier.

Candace Cameron Bure Welcomes Her First Grandchild

Elliott shared photos of her newborn son on Instagram, revealing that Bond weighed exactly 3 pounds when he was born and was immediately transferred to the NICU.

Bond was born 10 weeks early at exactly 3 lbs. and was transferred immediately to the NICU — through lots of tears, countless prayers, and what felt like endless hours in the hospital, 5 weeks and 5 days later we finally brought our miracle boy home!!”

She also thanked the nurses and doctors who cared for Bond, along with their community, adding, “Thank you, Jesus, for every answered prayer!!!!! We are blessed beyond measure!!!!”

Candace Calls Bond a 'Miracle Baby'

Bure, 50, celebrated the news in the comments, calling her grandson a “miracle baby” and sharing how much love she already has for the newest member of the family.

“Our hearts could not be more full of love,” she wrote. “You and Lev are the most amazing parents - and we are here for every minute of it. We love you all sooooooo much.”

Read More: Candace Cameron Bure’s Son Lev Has Found His Path as a Preacher

Bond's aunt, Natasha Bure Perry, also shared her excitement. Perry is currently expecting her first child with her husband, Bradley Perry.

“Perfect boy!!!! My heart. We love Bond,” she wrote.