Candace Cameron Bure is officially a grandmother again — and this time, her daughter is the one who made her a grandma.

Natasha Bure and her husband, Bradley Steven Perry, have welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Winnie Helaine.

The 28-year-old shared the news Tuesday (Oct. 6), just weeks after her brother Lev and his wife, Elliott, welcomed their own first child.

Natasha Bure Welcomes Her First Baby

Natasha announced Winnie's arrival with a series of Polaroid-style photos showing herself and Perry cuddling their newborn daughter.

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“It was always you, my Winnie,” she captioned the post, which also featured a button revealing the baby's middle name, Helaine.

Perry, 27, also appeared in the photos, holding both Natasha and Winnie close and kissing his daughter.

Candace, 50, celebrated the news in the comments, writing, “I’m in love … my girls.”

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Natasha is the eldest of Candace and Valeri Bure's three children. The couple, who have been married since 1996, also share sons Lev and Maks.

Candace Is Now a Grandma Twice Over

Natasha and Perry announced they were expecting their first child in May, just months after they married in September 2025.

The pregnancy came alongside another big family announcement: Lev and his wife, Elliott, were also expecting their first baby.

That baby, a boy named Bond Leo, arrived 10 weeks early on Aug. 4. Elliott revealed in September that Bond weighed exactly 3 pounds at birth and spent 5 weeks and 5 days in the NICU before finally coming home.

Candace celebrated her first grandchild at the time, calling Bond a “miracle baby.” Now, just weeks later, the Full House alum is a grandmother of two.