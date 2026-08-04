Parker McCollum has a feeling his 1-year-old son, Major, is going to keep him busy for years to come.

Major turns 2 on Aug. 8, and according to McCollum, he's already full of energy — and just mischievous enough to keep his parents on their toes.

Parker McCollum Shares Hilarious Update on Son Major Before Birthday

The "Pretty Heart" singer was a guest on Country Countdown USA, where he revealed just how wild Major is.

"He will climb on top of the house if you don't watch him," McCollum said. "He's walking, he's running, he's throwing, he smokes a golf ball. Anything to do with a ball or a tractor. He just wants to go all the time. He's all boy."

Like many toddlers, Major is also discovering one of his favorite new words.

"He's telling me 'no,' and that's not gonna last. That's not gonna get him far," McCollum jokes. "He doesn't understand that yet. It's the wildest thing I've seen in my life."

I have a son about the age as McCollum's, and I can too verify that the up-and-coming generation of boys are going to be all over the place and wild as can be.

Parker McCollum's Son, Major, Turns 2

While Major's birthday is on a day when McCollum is scheduled to perform at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pa., the country star already has a plan to make sure family comes first.

"I have a show that day, and we're gonna do his party on another day," he explains. "But I'll fly home as soon as I walk off stage."

A direct flight from the Pittsburgh area (the closest major airport to Burgettstown, Pa.) to Nashville is typically 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Since Burgettstown is about 20-30 miles from Pittsburgh International Airport, the total travel time would roughly be just shy of two hours.

That would likely put McCollum home early Sunday morning, just in time for a possible Sunday (Aug. 9) party for Major.

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McCollum knows Major probably won't remember exactly when the celebration happens, but he still wants to be there as quickly as possible.

READ MORE: Parker McCollum Welcomes His Second Child

"Luckily he's only 2, so he'll never know that Dad was late to his birthday," McCollum says with a smile.

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