Carly Pearce’s 100th Opry Performance Will Include Special All-Star Guests

Carly Pearce will perform on the Grand Ole Opry stage for the 100th time on Tuesday (April 11). To mark this milestone, the country singer is inviting some special guests to help her celebrate.

So far, Ashley McBryde, Ricky Skaggs and the Isaacs are set to join her on her momentous night. Pearce first announced the show at her 99th performance on March 21.

"So, the Grand Ole Opry is very special to me, and like I said, this is my 99th time, so clearly I'm obsessed with this place. I'm glad that they now own me [as] family," she shared at the time. "I am so excited on April 11, I am going to be celebrating my 100th performance here at the Grand Ole Opry, and I hope that some of you will join us."

"There's gonna be surprise guests — I've kind of curated the lineup that night and it's very exciting," she adds.

It's been nearly eight years since the "What He Didn't Do" singer made her Grand Ole Opry debut. Her first performance took place on May 15, 2015.

“When I made my Grand Ole Opry debut in 2015, I had hopes and dreams that I would be able to align with them in a much larger way as my career progressed,” the singer-songwriter shared in a statement. “To now be at my 100th performance and to think about everything that has happened in the years that followed my debut, I am so proud to be a member of the Opry and know that they are a true partner of mine.”

Dolly Parton first invited Pearce to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry on June 17, 2021. The moment was captured on video, with the two singers agreeing that the Opry was foolish for not already inviting her. That's when Parton made the invitation official, and Pearce doubled over with emotion.

The Kentucky native officially joined the Opry on Aug. 3, 2021, during a special induction ceremony.