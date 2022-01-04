Carly Pearce is a woman scorned, and she didn't hold anything back during her appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (Jan. 3).

It was the kickoff musical performance of the year on the late-night show, and the reigning CMA Female Artist of the Year opted for her smoldering breakup song "Diamondback." Watch her sass and moves as she sings, "You ain't gonna get this diamond back," practically daring her former flame to try.

Keeping with the diamond theme, the "Every Little Thing" singer held onto a bedazzled microphone stand, also wearing a gemstone-capped black mini-dress and eyeshadow that glittered in the studio lights.

"Diamondback" is featured on Pearce's third and most recent album 29: Written in Stone, which she put out in September 2021. The project is an extension of 29, an EP she released earlier that year, in February. Both projects are deeply personal, as many of the songs detail her whirlwind romance, marriage and divorce from fellow country singer Michael Ray.

Up next, Pearce will pick up the second leg of the 29 Tour from March 10 through April 9, following a sold-out run in 2021. Thanks to a partnership with Plus1, one dollar from each ticket sold for the 2022 dates will be donated to tornado recovery efforts in Kentucky. Pearce's home state was severely damaged by several twisters on December 10, 2021.

The "Next Girl" singer will also be joining Kenny Chesney on his Here and Now Tour, opening alongside Dan + Shay and Old Dominion. That tour launches April 23 and will run through Aug. 27.