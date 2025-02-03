Carly Pearce Shares Update on Her Heart Condition: ‘I’m Trying to Find My New Normal’

During a guest appearance on the Today show, Carly Pearce opened up about her recently-diagnosed heart disease. Her goal is to to spread awareness to others who might experience the same symptoms that she did.

"I had a really debilitating chest pain that was only relieved if I bent over like this (she leaned forward in her seated position)," she says.

Pearce explained to the hosts that, "That's a classic symptom of pericarditis, and when you lay back it gets way worse. I had that and just a really intense shortness of breath, like almost having to suck through a straw."

Fortunately, the "I Hope You're Happy Now" singer is feeling much better now.

"I'm healthy and I'm trying to find my new normal. I have what's called recurrent pericarditis, I've had several flares since 2020," she says.

"It's something for me, as a woman, somebody who's young, who's an avid runner and takes care of themselves, I really do want to raise awareness that you are your best advocate."

Pearce revealed to Taste of Country Nights previously that she has had to change how she performs now and has to sometimes remove some songs from her setlist depending on how she feels before the show.

Pearce's Hummingbird World Tour reconvenes Feb. 9 in Stockholm, Sweden, and fans can expect to hear her sing her heart out, but not literally.

