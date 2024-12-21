In May of 2024, Carly Pearce opened up to fans that she had been dealing with a significant health crisis, and that her shows from that point on might begin to look a little different.

The singer had been diagnosed with pericarditis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, pericarditis is the swelling and irritation of the thin, sac-like tissue surrounding the heart. It causes sharp chest pain, which could spread to the shoulders and neck.

“So if my shows look a little different, just know it’s because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now,” she said in an Instagram video. “That doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna be completely fine, it just means that right now I’ve got to really take this seriously.”

Flash forward to September, when we were able to check in with the singer on the People’s Choice Country Awards red carpet and see how she’s been doing.

“I’m doing a lot better,” she revealed. “Still on medicine, just taking it one day at a time, but doing better!”

It’s been a year of being more vulnerability on social media for Pearce. She’s felt the need, more than ever, to use her platform to encourage others not to feel alone.

“I feel like it’s my duty as somebody with a platform or with fans, followers, to show that," she shared. "I know for me, fans have made me not feel alone, so in return I think it’s my duty to share my experiences.”

During the interview, she also said that she is really excited for what’s to come in 2025. She knows who she is more than ever and looks forward to displaying that during her upcoming tour.

“From the visuals, to the intention of the set list, to the experience, I think fans are going to see even more just how much storytelling and songwriting means to me," she says with a smile.

Pearce continues her Hummingbird Tour in February of 2025.

“I think I’ve lived a lot of life,” she states. “Some life that I didn’t want to live, but I think it’s made me better. I truly am a simple girl, that just for whatever reason got to live out her dream….a simple girl that hopefully makes a difference. “