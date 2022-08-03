There’s One Reason Carly Pearce’s Band Worries About Her Onstage

Carly Pearce is a seasoned artist who has performed on countless stages, even before she had her first radio hit. That hasn't stopped her band from being just a tiny bit nervous when she's out there, and it's all because of her fashion choices.

The "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" singer is a fan of shoes and often chooses heels or boots with heels to perform in. Pearce, however, is also a self-proclaimed "klutz," and therein lies the cause for concern.

"I can’t even explain to you. I wore heeled boots last weekend — and I start at the top of a staircase on my set — and every band member in my band knows what a klutz I am," she shares in a statement from her record label. "And I have to walk down the stairs in my outfits and in my heels. And the looks on their face as I’m coming down. I’m like, ‘Y’all, I’m fine. I will not fall. I’m gonna be fine. Chill out.’ But, yeah, you gotta go a little slower."

Falling or tripping on stage is a legitimate concern for any performer and their band. Recently, Luke Bryan fell onstage while singing "That's My Kind of Night" on his Raise Up Right Tour. He was unharmed, but decided to remain on the floor for the rest of the song.

After a bit of research, it doesn't appear Pearce has ever fallen while performing, and fingers crossed it never happens. The "Hide the Wine" singer has been on the road with Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion and Dan + Shay on Chesney's Here and Now Tour. There don't appear to be too many obstacles on that stage, but there is one part of his setup that she is not a fan of: The catwalk.

"I watched him last week run up and down that thing no problem, and I'll never understand," Pearce said earlier this year, speaking of Chesney with Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul. "Because I almost had a full-on panic attack. I could not catch my breath. I was like, 'OK, Kenny Chesney is in better shape than me.'"

Pearce is a long-distance runner, but it would appear that she has met her match. Then again, she is most likely strutting up and down that catwalk in heels, which any woman will tell you requires more energy and stamina.

In addition to touring with Chesney, the "Every Little Thing" singer will once again host the AMC Honors on Aug. 24. It's the second year in a row she has hosted the event, which will be held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Pearce will then return to the Ryman for her first-ever headlining show on Oct. 26. Due to the quick sellout, a second date has been added for Oct. 27.