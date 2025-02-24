Carly Pearce Is Sick — How It Will Affect Her Tour Dates

Carly Pearce hasn’t been feeling great recently, and well, it just got a whole lot worse.

The singer is currently across the pond, where's she's expected to play the U.K. stops of her Hummingbird World Tour.

In an Instagram post on Monday (Feb 24), Pearce gave fans a health update from bed.

“Y'all, the last few days I have been battling feeling sick but yesterday the flu hit me right in the face,” she shares.

“God has a funny sense of humor sometimes … these shows are some of the biggest sold out shows of my career & of course this would happen, right?!”

The photo shows Pearce in bed, holding up a used tissue with a distressed expression on her face. Scattered on the bed are remnants of cold medicine, cough drops, a hairbrush and other miscellaneous items. You know, what you might need when you’re under the weather.

The flu did her dirty, but further down in her caption, she assures fans it's not going to take her down.

“BUT!!! With the help of my doctor & team, we WILL finish out this tour strong and I will give you EVERYTHING I have," she continues.

"Manchester, Belfast, Glasgow & Dublin- if the shows look a little different, know that I promise to show up each night giving you my all."

This is the singer’s last week in Europe before she heads back to the U.S. In addition to her tour, Pearce is gearing up for the release of a deluxe album, Hummingbird: No Rain, No flowers, set for release on March 14.