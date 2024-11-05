Carly Pearce took on a childhood fear while enjoying a little downtime in Florida recently.

During a visit to Walt Disney World, the country singer challenged herself to ride Tower of Terror, which she admits she was too scared to ride the last time she was there.

Let's just say, the fear remains.

"I'm at Hollywood Studios at Disney World," she says in a video posted to social media. "When I was 11, the last time I was here, I was too afraid to ride the Tower of Terror, so we're goin got face a fear."

The video cuts to Pearce on the ride looking very apprehensive.

Spoiler alert: Tower of Terror features several unexpected drops and changes in direction.

"Like, are we just going to drop out of nowhere?" she asks before the ride springs into action.

Pearce screams the entire time the ride is moving. It's hard to tell if the moments in between screams are her laughing or wincing.

"No, no, no, no, no," she yells during a pause before — you guessed it — more screaming.

"I hate it," Pearce proclaims at the end of the ride as she composes herself. "Holy s--t."

Carly Pearce's Hummingbird World Tour

Pearce is currently on her Hummingbird World Tour. In addition to her dates in Florida, she will make her way across North America before heading overseas to play several shows in Europe.

The "Hide the Wine" singer will visit places like Denmark, the Netherlands, the U.K. and Ireland before returning to the states to wrap things up.

The trek will keep her busy until May 16 when she closes the tour in her hometown of Nashville.