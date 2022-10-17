Carly Pearce has released an official (and raw) visual accompaniment for "What He Didn't Do."

In the video, Pearce appears on a beach at sunrise in a white flowing dress that could easily double as a bride's wedding day pick. While the setting sounds picturesque, the real beauty is in the confidence and strength that Pearce conveys while delivering the poignant lyrics about a relationship lost.

A little halfway through the song, Pearce strides into the nearby ocean and slips underneath the waves. The flowing white dress only gets better underwater, delicately enveloping and then trailing the singer as she takes a moment to process her position in life.

As the sun begins to rise, Pearce surfaces for air and pulls herself out of the ocean's current. With the beginning of the new day literally unfolding around her, it seems as if Pearce can take on anything.

Pearce has previously explained that she wrote "What He Didn't Do" after the early days of her heartbreak had already passed — heartbreak caused by the ending of her marriage to fellow country artist Michael Ray.

"Life goes on," she says in a statement. "You know that when you're reeling, feeling the fool and so hurt ... But then there's a moment when those emotions start to clear. That's when you look in the mirror and you ask yourself what happened and try to learn from your mistakes. That's where 'What He Didn't Do' came from. To me, it's really a song of hope and trying to get smarter before moving forward."

"What He Didn't Do" is included on Pearce's full-length album, 29: Written in Stone.

