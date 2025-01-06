It's been nearly eight years since Carly Pearce released her debut single, and in that time, she has amassed millions of fans, won several awards and has toured all over the nation, with a world tour coming in 2025.

Among all of those accomplishments, the country singer also launcher her own wine, which she says is one of the biggest wins of her career.

In a post shared to her social media, Pearce confesses that walking into a store and buying her own bottle of vino gives her a major thrill.

"Of ALLLLL the incredible things that have happened in my career over the last 8 years, I have to say going to a liquor store and buying my own wine that means so much to me for the first time is very high on that list," she writes in the caption, asking fans:

"Have yall tried it yet?"

Peep a photo of Pearce holding a few bottles, with a smile on her face that says it all. There's also a video of her monumental moment.

"Pretty cool guys, pretty cool," she says in the clip. "I think I'm gonna have to buy a few."

Carly Pearce's Wine Collaboration

The "Hide the Wine" singer announced her wine collaboration in Sept. 2024. Pearce teamed up with Conundrum Wines' winemaker Charlie Wagner to create both a red and white blend. The joint effort was made available to the public in October and will only be available for a limited time.

"Everybody who knows me knows that wine is the way to my heart," she said in a statement at the time. "Conundrum has been my go-to for years and a staple on my tour bus, so partnering with them on my own limited-edition label is such a surreal, full circle experience."

"Can't wait for my drinking-aged fans to get their hands on it!"