Carly Pearce stepped into the Grand Ole Opry circle for her landmark 100th performance at the venue on Tuesday night (April 11), and the night brought a number of special surprises. For Pearce, the biggest highlight of the evening was when she was surprised with a bouquet of roses purchased by her fans.

According to one Twitter user, Pearce's fans made donations to purchase the bouquet, and they enlisted the help of the Opry to pull off the surprise. Pearce retweeted a photo of the bouquet, which consisted of red roses and some small white flowers, as well as a note.

"Thank you," the singer wrote, along with a series of emojis to communicate how touched she was by the gesture.

Anyone who has been following Pearce's career to date knows how special it was to her to play her 100th show at the Opry: Ever since she rose to prominence in the music industry, she's made her reverence for the stage — and the country music history it represents — very clear. Pearce officially became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in August 2021, and for her 100th performance, she wore a flowing, tiered dress similar in style to the one she chose for her induction ceremony.

Pearce's Tuesday night Opry set included an array of special guests and performers in honor of the milestone. Ashley McBryde joined her for a performance of their chart-topping "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," marking their Opry debut of the duet with both singers present. Lady A's Charles Kelley also hopped on stage for a rendition of Pearce's duet, "I Hope You're Happy Now," which she recorded with Lee Brice.

Elsewhere during the show, Pearce honored her Kentucky roots by inviting bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs to the stage; they performed Bill Monroe's "Blue Moon of Kentucky." Bluegrass gospel group The Isaacs were also on hand to sing with Pearce on her song, "Easy Going," which comes off her 29: Written in Stone album.

Backstage during Pearce's Opry show, the festivities continued. Pearce was presented with not one, but two, career milestone plaques: One to recognize the RIAA platinum certification of her current single, "What He Didn't Do," and another in celebration of a number of her accomplishments to date, such as her multiple CMA, ACM and CMT Music trophies.

Pearce also received a special poster commemorating her 100th Opry show, and launched a limited-edition batch of merch to mark the occasion, which is available to purchase in the Grand Ole Opry's online store.

PICTURES: Carly Pearce Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry Carly Pearce was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in a ceremony that took place during the live show on Tuesday night (Aug. 3) in Nashville. Opry members Jeannie Seely and Trisha Yearwood were on hand to honor the singer during her big moment, which comes just over a month after Dolly Parton surprised her with an invitation.

Country Music's 30 Most Powerful Women Ever: