Caroline Jones revisits the glory days of '90s country in her fun new video for "Come In (But Don't Make Yourself Comfortable)" ...but with a really interesting twist.

The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has been riding out the COVID-19 pandemic in New Zealand, where she moved to work on new music and pursue a romantic relationship with a sailor on the America's Cup team at the outset of the worldwide health crisis.

She's been living there where the coronavirus crisis has not been anywhere near as impactful as in most other parts of the world for the duration of the lockdown, and she recruited a bunch of locals for her "Come In" video, which proves the adage that country fans are all the same no matter where they're from. The country bar and retro-cool line dancing in the clip could have been filmed not only in America, but at any country bar in the world.

“This video is a barn burner!" Jones tells Taste of Country. "It is our largest video production to date, and as my fans will see, it’s very different from all of my previous music videos."

“It was a challenge to find a country and western bar in New Zealand, but we did it!" she adds. "Working with an all-New Zealander cast was especially refreshing as they were all very joyful, pure and genuine people. I believe that energy comes across in the dancing and throughout the video too.”

"Come In" is the first taste fans have had of Jones' forthcoming sophomore album, which she is co-producing with Ric Wake. They cut most of the tracks at Zac Brown's Southern Ground studio in Nashville in 2020 before she left for New Zealand, marking the last full project recorded there before the complex went up for sale. She's been working remotely with some Music City musicians, as well as in-person with some native New Zealand players to complete the tracks for the project, which she plans to release later in 2021. Jones debuted "Come In" via Taste of Country in March.

"Come In" is currently available for streaming and download across a wide variety of digital music services. For more information about Caroline Jones, visit her website, or keep up with her via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

