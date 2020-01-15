Caroline Jones Plots Dates With Sara Evans, Opry Return

Caroline Jones is getting a big kickoff to the new year in 2020. The multi-talented artist is joining Sara Evans for a run of shows in February, not long after she makes a return appearance at the Grand Ole Opry on Jan. 25.

Jones is set to appear on four dates with Evans from Feb. 25-28, with shows in Idaho, Montana and South Dakota.

"It's exciting. It'll be semi-acoustic, which is lovely," she tells us. "I've gotten to do semi-acoustic in theaters a few times with Trisha Yearwood and Vince Gill, and it's just a very intimate, beautiful setting to perform in."

Jones cites Evans' influence with songs including "Born to Fly," as well as "a few other songs that I discovered early. I feel like her and Trisha, Martina McBride and Faith [Hill], a lot of those '90s females have this very powerful vocal style, just like the powerhouses of R&B of the '90s like Mariah {Carey] and Whitney [Houston]. It really shaped an entire generation of singers, especially female singers."

The singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry in 2019, and she's set for a return engagement on Jan. 25. Jones admits she "definitely got some butterflies" during her debut, "and I was very excited and honored. It was a beautiful experience. I've visualized that moment so many times, I've dreamed about that so long that it actually kind of felt natural. It kind of felt like I'd been there before. I'm just very, very honored to be going back, and I'm kind of an Opry stalker. I wanna go back as many times as I can."

Jones' current single is "All of the Boys," which she co-wrote with her mentor, Zac Brown. "It's a really sassy song," she describes, "but it's actually about commitment. It's about real love and commitment to one person, in a very sassy, fun, flirty package, lyrically."

That song appears on Jones' Chasin' Me EP, but she's currently at work on a sophomore album.

"I've been writing, and we'll be going into the studio soon," she reveals. "I'm very much looking forward to that, and just continuing to build everything this year, both on the recording front and the touring front, as well."

For more information about Caroline Jones, visit her official website, or follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Caroline Jones' Tour Dates With Sara Evans:

Feb. 25 — Boise, Idaho @ The Egyptian Theatre

Feb. 26 — Helena, Mon. @ Helena Civic Center

Feb. 27 — Billing, Mon. @ The Pub Station Ballroom

Feb. 28 — Rapid City, S.D. @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Lindsay Ell Is a One-Woman Rock Star With This "Criminal" Performance