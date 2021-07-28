Caroline Jones is joining Zac Brown Band as a special guest on the road during their 2021 summer tour, but in a very different way than she has in the past. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has toured with ZBB as a support act multiple times, but she'll actually join the band as a guest musician on stage in 2021.

Zac Brown Band's the Comeback Tour will find the genre-bending group performing in 20 cities, beginning with a gig at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J., on Aug. 5. Highlights of the tour include a massive date at Fenway Park in Boston on Aug. 8, and the road trek is slated to run through Oct. 17, when it wraps with a show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Jones will be the only female band member during the shows.

“I cannot express into words what a high honor it is for Zac to invite me to play on a stage of such masterful musicians, not to mention soulful people,” Jones says in a press release. “It is a great validation for me as a singer and musician, having studied and modeled myself after artists like Zac Brown Band who embody musical excellence, personal integrity, and creative longevity. I am eager to contribute whatever gifts I can offer to the music and to the Zamily!”

Brown says he and his bandmates are looking forward to seeing what Jones brings to their shows.

"We are very excited to have her voice and her musicianship to perform our new music for our fans,” he states. “We can’t wait to see you all out on the road!"

The tour dates mark ZBB's first tour since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of 2020's planned shows. Jones will also play a limited series of headlining solo shows after The Comeback Tour ends, encompassing four shows in Florida from Nov. 5-14.

Jones has previously supported ZBB on three different tours, and she's also opened for artists including Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and more. She released a new single, "Come In (But Don't Make Yourself Comfortable)," in March as the first taste of an all-new project she intends to release later in 2021.

Jones is once again co-producing the new music with Ric Wake, and they cut most of the tracks at Brown's Southern Ground studio in Nashville in 2020, marking the last full project ever recorded at the complex before it went up for sale.

