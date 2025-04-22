Carrie Underwood Reveals How ‘American Idol’ Judges Picked Their Saves

Carrie Underwood agreed with her fellow American Idol judges about two singers they saved on Monday night.

The other two were trickier.

After the show, she admitted to experiencing some amount of anxiety in the moment. Actually, it was a pretty anxious weekend for the former winner. Early on she admitted that just the American Idol theme raises her blood pressure!

During Monday night's episode of American Idol, six singers were sent home and four were saved by judges.

Desmond Roberts, Josh King, Ché and Amanda Barise were saved.

American Idol will air on ABC on Sunday and Monday nights through the May 18 finale.

Related: Who's Left on American Idol?

Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie spoke with USA Today after the show. They shared that they only had a commercial break — about two-and-a-half minutes — to decide which four of the 10 singers in danger of leaving to save.

"My brain was almost like: 'Six! I can't do it!'" Underwood admits. "We were pretty much aligned; there were a couple of concessions that had to be made, but all in all I think we're happy with how it turned out, other than six people had to go home, which is a huge jump."

Richie makes it sound like it was Underwood who held the group up. "(Underwood said) 'I don't want any of them to leave!'" he says. "'Carrie, we've got a minute left. What is the answer?'"

Two of the four saves were unanimous. The other two? Well, Underwood says concessions needed to be made. They each considered each singer's full history on the show, not just Monday night's performance. In the end, they said they're happy with the four they chose.

Before Monday night's show, Underwood sent a post to social media explaining how the American Idol theme song still makes her anxious. She compared it to PTSD in that hearing that guitar riff takes her back to her competitive days on the show.

After 20 years, nothing has changed for her there.

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.