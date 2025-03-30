Anyone who's seen Carrie Underwood perform onstage can attest to the fact that she's a perfectionist. The singer won't stop working on something -- whether it's part of her job as a singer, or simply something she's doing for fun -- until she gets it right.

When she's not onstage or judging American Idol, Underwood is a homebody who loves baking bread, growing veggies and raising farm animals.

And earlier this month, she shared her latest "granny hobby" with her fans: Crocheting.

Underwood just started learning this skill, so of course, she's not an expert yet. But she's making considerable progress. The singer recently shared some snapshots that show just how far she's come, using a set of what appear to be pot holders as a reference point.

"Getting the hang of it..." Underwood wrote over one image of the pot holder, which is decorated with the pattern of a daisy.

Carrie Underwood, Instagram

"I'm. So. Excited!! I'm getting better!!!!" Underwood added in another image. Here, she shared four matching pot holders -- and you can clearly see her honing her technique as she goes along.

She included the hashtag "#IDoGrannyThings" in the image.

Carrie Underwood, Instagram

Underwood's downhome hobbies are a big contrast to her glamorous on-camera life. She's been juggling her first season as a judge on American Idol with life raising two kids and a lot of farm animals, including a sheep named Gary, who is extra hard work.

In fact, the very same night that this season of Idol premiered, Underwood was busy tending to a suffering egg bound chicken.

The singer kept fans updated on the chicken's condition, especially since being egg bound is serious, and chickens can quickly die of the ailment.

Underwood did everything she could to help her hen, including baths and massage, and fortunately, the chicken appeared to make a full recovery. A few days after she initially revealed the hen's condition, Underwood said the chicken was well enough to rejoin her friends in the coop.