We all know Carrie Underwood as a country music superstar. Now, thanks to her latest visit to the Today Show, we know a little more about her personal life, and what a typical day for the superstar, mom and wife looks life.

Underwood was asked to describe a typical day in her life. Contrary to what you might imagine, the country singer seemingly has the same type of day-to-day life as most of us do.

"The kids go to school," Underwood describes. "My husband usually takes them, but the second they leave it's like, gotta vacuum, make their beds and check their rooms to make sure there are no wet towels on the floor, stuff like that."

For someone with a reported net worth well over $100 million, one might expect Underwood to have people to do all of the mundane daily tasks for her. This is quite possibly one of the reasons she is beloved by all of America; she is just like all of us when she isn't touring or recording.

Underwood goes on to explain what happens in the rest of her day when not on the road:

"Clean our room, go workout, garden. I'm always cooking something or canning something. I kind of live in the kitchen, making bread or something. And then, before you know it, they come home, and we make dinner. We have so many meals together as a family."

Underwood understands how important family meals are, and is making sure that her family always has some fresh, homemade things to enjoy, around the seemingly clean home that she also provides.

Professionally, Underwood just extended her Las Vegas residency through 2024.

