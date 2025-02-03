Carrie Underwood is back to typical life on the farm, just weeks after her controversial performance at the inauguration ceremony of President Trump.

She's back to giving fans what they've come to expect from her, too: Content from her kitchen, where she enjoys showing off breads, veggies and her canning adventures.

This week, she's canning freeze dried eggs, which she says she will take on the road to eat when she's traveling.

@CarrieUnderwood, Instagram @CarrieUnderwood, Instagram loading...

What, you thought Underwood was eating the free continental breakfast at the hotel?

No way.

These eggs — straight from her chickens — appear to be loaded with onions, peppers and cheese. They're freeze dried, so they'll hold until she adds water or milk and revives them. Then, they're ready to eat.

This isn't the first time the "Southbound" singer has done some jarring. She usually cans and pickles her vegetables, and we're dying to see her storage pantry. Recently, she was even canning some homegrown garlic that she says stunk up her whole home!

With the wealth and success that the Grammy-winning singer has found, she could easily hire a professional cook for her family. Instead, she sticks to her country roots, providing her family's meals from their own animals and garden, right in their backyard. She and husband Mike Fisher have two growing boys.

Her next chance to eat freeze dried eggs on the road will be when she's back in Las Vegas for her Reflection residency at the end of March and into April. She's also judging American Idol this season.

