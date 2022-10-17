When Carrie Underwood kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Saturday night (Oct. 15) in Greenville, S.C., there were a few very special fans in the crowd: Her boys.

The superstar's family came out to see the show, and she shared sweet video of her older son, 7-year-old Isaiah, watching attentively as he sat beside her husband, Mike Fisher. The clip was filmed during her performance of "Ghost Story," when Underwood typically puts her stunt skills to good use and flies over the crowd in an aerial hoop. She flew right over Isaiah's head during this performance, and he waved and blew kisses in excitement, cheering "Mommy!" as she sang.

But Underwood's show was nearly two hours long, and her younger son, 3-year-old Jacob, found it a little too tough to stay up long enough to catch "Ghost Story," which — according to the night's set list — occurred about halfway through the show. Catch a glimpse of Jake asleep on Dad's lap in the video.

"My sweet boys came to see their mommy's first show! Jakey caught a few songs at least, before he drifted off to dream land," Underwood writes in the caption of her post.

Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour is an especially lengthy one, with dates scheduled through March 2023. She's not bringing her kids on the road full-time with her this time around, in order to not disrupt their school schedules. The singer explains that she's planned ample time to see her kids in between dates on the trek.

"They’ll be out to visit," Underwood previously explained. "This tour, I'm going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day."

Underwood has also said that her older child, Isaiah, is beginning to have an awareness of what she does for a living — and he's starting to realize that his mom's job is a little different from what his friends' moms do every day.

"He’ll go to school, and someone will be like, 'I saw your mom on TV last night,'" she told NBC's Today ahead of her tour.

