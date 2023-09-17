When Carrie Underwood's not playing sold-out tour stops or stepping onstage for her newly-extended Las Vegas residency, her life is pretty normal: And a big part of it is the everyday struggles and chores of being a parent.

Life at home revolves around Underwood's two sons, eight-year-old Isaiah and four-year-old Jacob, whom the singer shares with her husband Mike Fisher. In an interview with TODAY surrounding her recent Citi Concert Series performance, Underwood explained that -- like any mom -- she struggles with how to introduce her kids to screen time and technology.

"I mean, it's such a battle, right?!" the singer reflects.

"Even television. Like, I notice if they kind of watch too much TV, they have an attitude shift. And I'm like, 'Why are you moody? What are we doing? Oh,'" Underwood goes on to say. "And then sometimes, they've learned a lot from different television programs and movies and stuff like that."

"But yeah, it's a struggle," Underwood adds, saying that she's hoping to put off getting her kids their own cell phones "as long as possible," and that a lot of the parents at her kids' schools are dealing with the same issue.

"There's been a whole grassroots initiative within their school, and a bunch of parents getting together and discussing how we can keep our kids kind of away from technology, especially social media and stuff like that, as long as possible," the singer relates.

Underwood will return to Vegas' Resorts World Theatre next year for 18 more dates on her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency. Those shows kick off in March.