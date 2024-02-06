Carrie Underwood Says Heaven Has Gained a Cowboy in Toby Keith

Carrie Underwood took to social media to share a message of hope after learning of Toby Keith's passing.

The country legend died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Feb. 5, following a long battle with stomach cancer.

The "Denim & Rhinestones" singer and fellow Oklahoman posted three photos with Keith, including a throwback of the two from years ago. Underwood also included an inspirational message about how she envisions the singer's grand entrance into heaven.

"Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven," she writes in the caption. "Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir!"

"We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend," Underwood adds.

The first two photos Underwood shared are from the 2022 BMI Country Awards, where Keith was presented with the coveted BMI Icon Award. The "Out of That Truck" hitmaker was on hand to perform for him and opted to sing his first No. 1 hit, "Should've Been a Cowboy."

“It was artists like you that taught kids like me that greatness is possible,” she said before she launched into the song.

How Did Toby Keith Die?

Keith died at the age of 62 on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, after a lengthy fight with stomach cancer. He first revealed his diagnosis to fans in June 2022, vowing to not let his illness keep him from doing what he loves.

Although his public appearances became more rare after that, he did perform at the People's Choice Country Awards in Sept. 2023 before doing a few shows in Las Vegas in December.

Several country stars have already reacted to the news of the country hitmaker's death, with many calling him an American icon.

Keith is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Tricia, and their children, Shelley, Krystal and Stelen. He also leaves behind four grandchildren.