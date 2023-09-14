Carrie Underwood brought a little bit of everything to Today for their Citi Concert Series on Thursday (Sept. 14).

In addition to a fire outfit — a given for the singer — Underwood gave the audience a taste of her new music alongside a deep dive into some of her older hits.

The country veteran, outfitted in a lime green fringe romper and chunky jewelry, of course included her latest radio single, "Out of That Truck."

Her mini set also included:

The Oklahoma native was also on hand to talk about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was a direct beneficiary of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. One dollar from every ticket sold for her tour was donated to the non-profit, which is dedicated to taking care of veterans, first responders and their families.

The total raised for the charity? $420,000 just from the star's tour.

Underwood is set to release the deluxe edition of her Denim & Rhinestones album on Friday, Sept. 22. The extended album features new songs like "Drunk and Hungover," "Damage" and "Give Her That," in addition to "Take Me Out" and "Out of That Truck."

"I didn't want it to end," she says of the deluxe release, "So we decided to add some tracks that fit in the family of Denim & Rhinestones. It's just more — more denim, more rhinestones, more fringe, more sparkles."

The "Crazy Angels" singer also just announced 18 more dates for her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency show. The dates will be spread out between March and August of 2024. It's her third year as in-house entertainment at Resorts World in Sin City.