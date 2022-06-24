Casi Joy brings a rueful sense of humor to her new song, "Everything's Fine," and its accompanying music video.

The former The Voice contestant isn't having the best day in the music video for her new song, which opens with her car getting booted because she parked in the wrong place, while she has only a dollar on hand to offer to resolve the situation.

The singer decides to try to find whatever good she can in what remains of the day, singing, "It's fine, fine, everything's fine / Looking for gold in the silver lining / The only shoe to fit is this boot on my tire / It's fine, fine, everything's fine / Sweeping the floor of a house on fire / Better days are sure taking their time / But everything's fine."

Casi Joy ends up at a skating rink, where she dances and skates her cares away for the remainder of the video, which features dance choreography and skate tricks.

"This was such a fun video shoot, and even more special being shot back home in Kansas City!" Joy tells Taste of Country.

"Nearly all of my family is in the video, and we got to feature some of Kansas City’s best skaters. This was my third time shooting with director Lucas Cohen, and we had such a blast making this one! There might be a couple Easter eggs in there from past videos too, so keep your eyes peeled!"

Casi Joy earned a four-chair turn from the judges on The Voice during her audition in 2017, and she subsequently competed as part of Blake Shelton's team. She's gone on to share stages with major artists including Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch, LoCash and more. Her official calendar includes an active slate of live performances throughout the rest of 2022.

"Everything's Fine" is currently available for streaming and download across a wide array of digital music providers.

For more information about Casi Joy, visit her official website, or keep track of her via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

