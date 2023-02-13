Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Chase Rice's introspective new album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell, landed on Feb. 10, and it's be an epic release for Rice as an artist in multiple fashions. The singer-songwriter explores new depths and addresses the death of his father, as well as some other really emotional subjects that he has never really explored before in his career.

One of those songs is "Bench Seat," about a dog and how it saved one of his best friends from taking his own life by suicide. Rice made a short film for the song, and he took to his social media to share this statement with fans alongside its release:

“I’ve been nervous to even put this out. It shows a lot. It’s real. It’s emotional. This is my favorite song I’ve ever released. 'Bench Seat.' My first and probably only dog song,” he captions alongside the post.

Rice says this video is the "most real thing I’ve ever done in music," warning viewers that it's not for young eyes.

"I wouldn’t show your kids, and I want y’all to know it covers addiction, self-harm, depression, etc. Too many people struggle with it, and it’s time to shine some light on it. A dog saved my best friend’s life, and my dog Jack has blessed mine more than I ever thought he could. This is based on that story. Just know you are never alone. Talk to family. Talk to friends. Hell, talk to me," he writes. "Love you all.”

Rice has enjoyed previous success in country music with three No. 1 songs, but he's less concerned about that measure of "success" with this new studio project.

"If you end up with an album that has zero hits on it afterwards, we were cool with that," the singer tells Taste of Country, recalling a conversation he had with producer Oscar Charles while working on the new album.

He's working toward distancing himself from hits like "Ready Set Roll" and showing fans a new, more authentic side of himself as an artist. As for "Bench Seat," he says:

"This will probably be my first and only ever dog song."

The short video will hit you in the feels.

