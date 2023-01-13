Will Chase Rice Lead the Top Country Videos of the Week?

Chase Rice has just released a great new video for his new song, "I Hate Cowboys." Will the provocatively titled clip head up the most popular country music videos of the week? We're about to find out.

Rice is not the only artist with a new clip up for consideration in the first countdown vote of the new year. Megan Moroney, Donice Morace, Fletcher with Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde and William Lee Golden and the Goldens all have new videos that are looking for votes this week.

Home Free are back at No. 1 again this week with their new video for "Road Sweet Road," and Trace Adkins and Melissa Etheridge make a splashy debut at No. 3 with their joint clip for "Love Walks Through the Rain" in its first appearance on the countdown. William Lee Golden and the Goldens' video for "If I Could Hear My Mama Pray Again" comes in at No. 10, and it retires from consideration this week as their new video for "Peaceful, Easy Feeling" comes up for votes.

Who's got your vote this time around? If you want to start the new year off with your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.