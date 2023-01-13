Chase Rice brought a little country to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (Jan. 12), performing his tune "Way Down Yonder" from his upcoming album, I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell.

Rice took the stage with the high level of energy needed to sing the rock-influenced country song. He emphatically sang out the tune's catchy lyrics about a reality where outlaws wander "way down yonder."

"Where you buy your bud with the moonshine money / Make your love where the bees make honey / Way on the cuts, where you're born and raised / Man, it's in your blood, we were born this way / Down yonder," he sings in the chorus.

Rice released "Way Down Yonder" and its accompanying music video on Oct. 14. The video gives life to the outlaw lifestyle Rice sings about in the tune, showing the singer playing an old-time outlaw at a Western saloon. It was shot at the Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas.

"Way Down Yonder" is one of 13 tracks that will comprise I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell, out Feb. 10. Rice has also released tracks "I Hate Cowboys" and "Key West & Colorado" in anticipation of the project. The singer promises vulnerable songs on the album, including tracks that deal with the death of his father, Daniel Rice, for the first time.

The album cover, which is a photo of his father, showcases what's to come on the project.

"I finally deal with the loss of my dad in this music, and this is an album I know he would be proud of," Rice said in a post announcing the project. "I wouldn't use his picture for the cover if I didn't fully believe in these songs."

Rice will also kick off his headlining Way Down Yonder Tour this spring. It runs March 3 through July 1 and features openers Kameron Marlowe, Conner Smith, Avery Anna, Tyler Braden, Ashland Craft, Dalton Dover and Read Southall Band at various shows.

50 Great Modern Traditional Country Songs (and Artists!):