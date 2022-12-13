Chase Rice Will Showcase New Album on 2023 Way Down Yonder Tour

Add Chase Rice to the ever-growing list of tour that have been announced for the new year. The "Eyes on You" singer will be embarking on the Way Down Yonder Tour in the spring and is excited to play songs from his upcoming album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell.

"Can’t wait for ya’ll to hear this new music - see y’all in 23," Rice writes on social media.

The tour shares its name with a newly-released song from his new album.

"Way down yonder where the outlaws wander / You can feel that thunder in your bones / Rippin’ hot rod runners under moonlight cover / Just some back glass gunners on the road / Where you buy your bud with your moonshine money / Make your love where the bees make honey / When the cut’s where you’re born and raised / Man it’s in your blood, we were born this way down yonder," he sings on the track.

Several openers will jump in at various stops along the way: Kameron Marlowe, Conner Smith, Avery Anna, Tyler Braden, Ashland Craft, Dalton Dover and Read Southall Band will take the stage at select shows.

Rice's Way Down Yonder Tour will kick off on March 3 in Laughlin, Nev., and run through April 29, when it will wrap in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Rice will be sharing new songs from his upcoming album while on the road. The new project, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell, is a personal project for the "Ready Set Roll" singer. It's music he says brings him to life.

“I focused on ‘What can I put out that makes me come to life?’,” Rice shares with PopCulture. “Because if I come to life when I’m on the stage and up there singing songs that I’m passionate about and love, man, people are gonna love them that much more ... I’m at the place in my life now where I just want people to know who I really am as opposed to who they think I am. I think this record’s a good start.”

What better way to do that then by pulling back the curtain on a major moment in his life — Rice lost his father, Daniel Rice, right before he moved to Nashville. Looking back, the singer says those to events didn't mix well, but he didn't see the significance at the time.

"Losing my dad was huge for me when I was 22," Rice tells Taste of Country. "That was right before I moved to Nashville, so that messed me up more than I gave credit for."

"And then for the first time in my life I wasn’t playing a sport that required me to be the best athlete I could be, so I was coming off of losing the most influential person in my life and all of a sudden walking into a party town. That’s a very dangerous thing and I had no idea how much it’s going to screw me up. And I went down that road. I went down it hauling ass, foot on the pedal, like alright I don’t give a shit about anything. And that lasted until just a few years ago," he adds.

Rice is now confronting that period in his life and honoring his father along the way. The cover art for the new album is an old photograph of his dad. I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell will arrive on Feb. 10.

Chase Rice's 2023 Way Down Yonder Tour Dates:

March 3 - Laughlin, Nev. @ Harrah's Laughlin

March 4 - Tuscon, Ariz. @ Cologuard Classic

March 9 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre #

March 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit #

March 11 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection #

March 23 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion ^

March 24 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The Alliance Center ^

March 25 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral ^

March 31 - Lexington, Kent. @ Manchester Music Hall *

April 1 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone *

April 2 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom *

April 6 - Binghamton, N.Y. @ Touch of Texas +

April 7 - Bensalem, Penn. @ Parx Casino +

April 8 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa +

April 11 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium =

April 13 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live +=

April 14 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues +=

April 15 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom +=

April 21 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy =%

April 22 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion =%

April 27 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgie Theatre =

April 28 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live $

April 29 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Daytona Beach Bandshell

# - Connor Smith

^ - Tyler Braden

* - Ashland Craft

+ - Dalton Dover

= - Avery Anna

% - Kameron Marlowe

$ - Read Southall Band