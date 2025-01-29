Check the Freezer! Massive FDA Chicken Nugget Recall Issued
It seems like every week or so, there is a major food recall that takes America by storm. Most recently, there were two Walmart products recalled, and a large milk recall!
Now, something that lies in most people's freezers, chicken nuggets, are being recalled by the Food and Drug Administration.
Fully-cooked Wegmans breaded chicken breast nuggets may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically bone fragments.
According to All Recipes, the Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed.
Apparently, if you bite into one of the recalled chicken nuggets, you might get more than you bargained for — like bones.
If you are wondering how they find out that some products have foreign objects in them, it's because people before you have taken the hit and bit into it and found something unpleasant.
The exact packaging and labeling for the affected nuggets have been provided on the USDA website. It looks like this:
According to the Wegmans website, these are the numbers to look for on the packaging:
Wegmans FYFGA Chicken Breast Nuggets 46oz
UPC: 0-77890-25210-9
Best If Used By: 08/26/25
Be sure to check your freezer for these nuggets, because the last thing you want to do is serve your kids dinner with foreign objects in it.
If you are in one of the eight states where these nuggets are being recalled, you are urged to bring them back to the store for a full refund.
