Chris Janson headed to Chicago on Wednesday (Oct. 24) to lend his voice and his music to the cause at Music Heals International's Music + Hope for Haiti charity event. While he was there, Janson debuted a new song titled "Check."

“You guys want to hear a brand new song?” he asked the capacity crowd gathered at Joe’s Live in Chicago. “This is one that has never been heard before. You guys will be the first to hear it. Want to hear it?”

The crowd enthusiastically roared, and Janson proceeded to rip the roof off the place with the new song. The lyrics make a list of things Janson has put together to live the good life, placing a lyrical check mark next to each item as he goes along.

'I made it this far on a three-chord song / Now I got the whole world singing along," Janson sang as fellow performers Rhett Akins and Kelley Lovelace watched with their guitars in their hands.

When he was finished, it was plain to see from the audience's reaction that the “Drunk Girl” singer just might have another blockbuster on his hands. Following the performance, Janson’s team confirmed to Taste of Country that it was, in fact, the first time that he has ever performed the song for an audience, and that he's one of the writers.

Janson also showed off his talents on songs including “Buy Me a Boat” and “Fix a Drink” at the charity event, and he sang several songs from other artists that he had a hand in writing, including Tim McGraw’s “Truck Yeah” and LoCash’s “I Love this Life.”

So when will Janson’s fans get another listen to “Check?” That remains to be seen, but on Friday (Oct. 26), Janson teased that there is some news on the horizon. “I’ve got some new things coming soon,” he wrote. “Sign up to know when new music or tour dates are announced!”

