Chris Lane has been on a musical spree lately, releasing new songs like "Summer Job Money," "That's What Mamas Are For" and his latest single, "Fill Them Boots," which also lends its name to the singer's upcoming headlining tour.

But no song is more personal to Lane than his just-released "Ain't Even Met You Yet," a real-life love letter that the singer wrote to his infant son, Dutton, before he was born. The song rattles off all the questions running through Lane's head as a first-time dad-to-be, from "I wonder what your first words will be" to "I wonder what the dogs will think the day we bring you home."

Lane co-wrote the song with Michael Lotten and Jordan Walker. Though welcoming a new baby was uncharted territory to the singer, he's no stranger to sharing big moments from his personal life in his music: His song, "Big, Big Plans," highlights his love story with and proposal to his now-wife Lauren, and its official music video takes fans behind-the-scenes at the couple's wedding.

When he shared "Ain't Even Met You Yet," Lane also shared an equally personal video that showed home footage documenting Lauren's pregnancy, from the moment she surprised him with a positive pregnancy test to the day that baby Dutton was born.

Dutton arrived on June 8, 2021, weighing in at 9 lbs and measuring 19.5 inches long. "Everyone in the room, including Lauren and me, were shocked we had a nine-pound baby!" he admitted at the time.

"Watching Lauren go through the birthing process — from the beginning to the moment she delivered — was the most incredible thing I've ever witnessed," the country singer went on to say. "I experienced an emotion I've never felt before."

Chris Lane, "Ain't Even Met You Yet" Lyrics:

Hey, buddy, I couldn't sleep / And I know your mom would kill me / If I reached across this bed and turned that TV on / So I snuck to that upstairs room / That we painted Carolina blue / Sat down in a rocking chair / And stared at your name on the wall / And it just hit me all at once / In a couple of months...

I'm gonna get to hold your hand / You're gonna make this ol' boy your ol' man / I feel ready, but I feel scared to death / All I know is I love you / And I ain't even met you yet

I wonder what your first words will be / I wonder if you'll look like me / I wonder what the dogs will think / The day we bring you home

I'm gonna buy you your first glove / You're gonna earn that first truck / I feel ready, but I feel scared to death / All I know is I love you / And I ain't even met you yet

Yeah, I'm always gonna love you / Sometimes you'll wanna hate me / And just between us two, sometimes mama's crazy / But we're just learning as we go / Yeah, somewhere down that road...

I'm gonna hand you your first beer / And I'm gonna cry when you pack up and leave here / I feel ready, but I feel scared to death / Gonna say a little prayer / Kiss your mama and go to bed / It's crazy how much I love you / And I ain't even met you yet / I ain't even met you yet